ZZ TOP - Learn To Play Tres Hombres Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer
February 4, 2021, an hour ago
LickLibrary’s Classic Albums: ZZ Top - Tres Hombres, is available now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.
In this course, LickLibrary veteran Danny Gill walks you through the many highlights of each song from this classic rock staple one phrase at a time, including Billy Gibbons legendary guitar riffs and lead lines from tracks such as: "Waitin’ For The Bus", "Precious And Grace", and the iconic "La Grange".
Learn to play the following:
"Waitin’ For The Bus"
"Jesus Just Left Chicago"
"Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers"
"Master Of Sparks"
"Hot, Blue And Righteous"
"Move Me On Down The Line"
"Precious And Grace"
"La Grange"
"Sheik"
"Have You Heard"