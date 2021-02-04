ZZ TOP - Learn To Play Tres Hombres Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums: ZZ Top - Tres Hombres, is available now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.

In this course, LickLibrary veteran Danny Gill walks you through the many highlights of each song from this classic rock staple one phrase at a time, including Billy Gibbons legendary guitar riffs and lead lines from tracks such as: "Waitin’ For The Bus", "Precious And Grace", and the iconic "La Grange".

Learn to play the following:

"Waitin’ For The Bus"

"Jesus Just Left Chicago"

"Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers"

"Master Of Sparks"

"Hot, Blue And Righteous"

"Move Me On Down The Line"

"Precious And Grace"

"La Grange"

"Sheik"

"Have You Heard"