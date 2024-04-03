ZZ TOP's 1973 Hit "Is About A Secret Place I Can't Even Repeat Or This Video Will Get Banned," Says PROFESSOR OF ROCK; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, the story of ZZ Top’s 1973 classic' La Grange' from their third studio album, Tres Hombres. This song is about a legendary shack that operated illegally for over 60 years. It was a rite of passage for many in the town and frequented by famous dignitaries, who had a secret pact with the law to live and let live. Everything was rolling along smoothly, until ZZ Top wrote 'La Grange' as a tribute to the house of Ill repute, and a geeky TV reporter, with a really bad toupee, decided he wanted to attack organized crime and had his sights on taking down the infamous Chicken Ranch. The powers that be were forced to close the ranch, once and for all, but ZZ Top’s Boogie Rock hit lives on. The legend continues, next on Professor of Rock."