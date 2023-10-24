AUTOPSY – Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts

It didn’t take long for the morbid and grimy death metal institution Autopsy to rev up their chainsaws again. Following in the footsteps of 2022’s Morbidity Triumphant, Autopsy makes a similar examination on Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts with another 11 songs clocking in at 41 with cover art once again done by Wes Benscoter. These albums can be seen as a double feature of obscene horror, with Ashes…having a bigger budget.

Morbidity Triumphant possesses this raw intensity, but this newest slice is crisper with a clearer sound, but the aggressiveness remains. The riffs stick out more with this guttural, snarling charge melded with a potent bass presence and sharp drums, while Chris Reifert’s vocals are as expressive as ever spewing disgust and filth

Reifert and co. have a way of switching up tempos and riffs that go from agonizingly slow and doomy to fast and frenetic. The 2:33 “Lobotomizing Gods” cranks in a choking atmosphere that erupts into a maniacal thrashy rage and this tempo goes and back and forth effortlessly in a small space of time. It’s a similar feel to “Knife Slice, Axe Chop” from the last record and speaks to how adept they are at creating shifting movements in a small space of time.

While the music spits forth this conglomeration of doom and speed, there’s also this classic Black Sabbath component within a few of the tunes, utilizing some Iommi tricks and rhythmic shuffles like on the title track. The riff and lead break on closer “Coagulation” possesses that feel too and is absolutely killer.

“Rabid Funeral” is a winner of an opener with its whirlwind of tempos and riff changes. It sets the tone of an album that hits harder; Autopsy’s scalpel has sharpened with age – keeping death metal fresh, bloody, and brutal.