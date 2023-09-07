INDUCTION - The Power Of Power

The Power Of Power (not the most inspired of titles) is taste of the present and brief past of Germany’s Induction. There’s a definite hype about the band due to being Tim Hansen’s band – the son of Helloween/Gamma Ray legend Kai Hansen. Induction went through a major overhaul in 2022 with a whole new line-up being introduced and thus featured on second album Born From Fire.

The Power Of Power is a satisfying and entertaining introduction to newer listeners before they join Sonata Arctica and Stratovarius for a European tour. The 30-minute EP holds one new track, a lone single released from earlier this year and two songs each from their two full-length albums.

Opener and new song “Set You Free” is glorious power metal at its finest and could serve as a tribute from Tim to his father. It has all the hallmarks of a robust Helloween anthem carried with symphonic accents. Single from earlier this year, “A Call Beyond”, is a keyboard driven mid-paced spectacle that is walloped with a neo-classical shredding solo. An unconventional track that hits the mark.

“Queen Of Light” from 2022’s Born From Fire highlights vocalist Craig Cairns (also from UK trad metallers Tailgunner) ability and has undeniable catchiness that could be found on a Dynazty record. “At The Bottom” from 2019’s self-titled full-length debut shows some more progressive intricacies and the difference between vocalists. Previous singer Nick Holleman has a nasally tone similar to prime Tobias Sammett – so naturally there are Edguy comparisons, especially with closer “Pay The Price” and its shouted chorus. While a gifted singer, there’s much more grit and range with Cairns.

Other offering “Order & Chaos” is a whirling speedster with strong musicianship. Induction has all the tools to become a major player; let’s see if they can continue the momentum.