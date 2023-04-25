JETHRO TULL – Rökflöte

As of 2023, Jethro Tull is one of the longest-running rock acts still in business (their debut album was issued all the way back in October of 1968). And to their credit, they are still issuing vibrant and inspired music that holds up well to their classics, without sounding like mere re-writes – as evidenced throughout their 23rd album overall, RökFlöte (which means…‘rock flute’).

The only original Tull member still in attendance is long-time leader/singer/flautist Ian Anderson. But the Tull sound remains in full swing – as evidenced by such strong selections (which also happen to be the LP’s first videos), “Ginnungagap,” “The Navigators,” and “Hammer On Hammer,” plus such melodic prog tunes as “Allfather” and “Wolf Unchained.”

Anderson has recently stated that he plans to release at least one more Tull studio album, and as judged from the quality of RökFlöte and its processor (The Zealot Gene), fans are allowed to set their expectations high.