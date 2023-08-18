KNIFE - Heaven Into Dust

Haunting liturgical organ greets the listener, a bit of a shocker for purveyors of blackened speed. Like the eponymous debut, which quickly plunged Knife into the "hot new band" category, it's the strong sense of melody coursing through the slam dance inducing rhythms that raises them above like-minded speedsters. It's not all about pace and intensity, both of which are frantic, but some subtle changes in dynamics amongst the wicked riffs.

Vocals are of the hoarse shouts variety, albeit clearly enunciated. At times, can hear a similarity to Tankard frontman Gerre, but there's also a hint of mid-career Death, in the overall delivery. None of the ten tracks exceeds 4:30. In fact only three take longer than it did Bannister to complete his historic mile and the back-to-back pairing of the title track and drums falling down a flight of stairs basher: "Iron Sceptre", are each competed in 165 seconds, or less!

Once the aforementioned intro subsides, it's straight into the all-out onslaught of "Hawks Of Hades", but right from this first tune, the importance of legitimate guitar playing is evident. Repeated taps of the ride cymbal, as the guitar and bass percolate, in anticipation of the eventually bursting out, on the straight ahead, video cut "Night Vision". Naming the disc after a quick-hitting, all out race to the end, makes sense, but there's a short, vintage Motörhead-esque guitar fill therein. Ditto "Iron Sceptre" follow-up. "With Torches They March" is the most convention metal construct> Dare I say mid-tempo (at least compared to its surroundings), complete with classy guitar solo, plus call & response section, built upon the titular chorus.

The infectious "Black Oath And Spells" feels all the more fleet-footed, given the temporary deceleration which preceded it. "The Arson Alchemist" boasts another short guitar spotlight. There's a passing homage to W.A.S.P. at the start of "A Phantom Devised". Midway through, flick of the switch, to more six-string revelry. "Ugh," a death grunt kicks off staccato "Realm Of Violence". Can see the "I'm not insane" refrain being incorporated into the band's merch. "No Gods In The Dark" finale lays down plenty of riffage.

Who knew Knife play could be so rewarding? Sharp, keen and to the point!