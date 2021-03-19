MAD TEACHER – Keep The Fire

From Poland comes Mad Teacher with their debut EP, an intriguing mix of AOR and traditional heavy metal. For a debut, the recording is professional and the songs have a mature structure to them. It’s not wild and relentless as Keep The Fire is smooth in its delivery, so for those seeking an emphasis on choruses and melodies then seek this out.

Singer Adrian Słowiński is bright and clear, belting out an upper range of vocals effortlessly. Mad Teacher likes to slow it down rather than it rip it up throughout the duration of a song, which works, but it would have been more effective if “Speed” lived up to its name, especially with the fiery riffs that begin the track, although it’s hard to deny the intricate soloing in the mid-section of the song. Opener “Neverwhere” has impeccable transitions with strong chorus work, while “Anyway” talks about one of those bad women that you can’t stay away from; that bass thump in the beginning reminds of Iron Maiden’s “Bring Your Daughter…To The Slaughter”! The cut transitions to melodic leads as the guitar tandem of Marek Stanisz and Maciek "Pudel" Stanisz (brothers?) are talented and show the ability to create a tasteful solo. Depressive chords begin “Beneath The Crown”, a brooding sort of ballad with impressive drum work by Marcin "Hydra" Drobnik. The title track closes the EP out on an upbeat note and musically is not too far removed from Reckless Love. An interesting collection of songs that toes the line between melodic rock and trad metal; eager to see how their sound evolves!