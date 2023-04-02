MUDHONEY - Plastic Eternity

Vintage grunge bands still in business and issuing vibrant rock ‘n’ roll is becoming few and far between as the years accumulate – as it seems like with each passing year, we lose another major contributor to the genre. Thankfully, we still have Mudhoney, who like AC/DC, the Ramones, and Motörhead, you can always count on to not stray too far from their expected/trademark stylistic path. And the quartet – singer/guitarist Mark Arm, guitarist Steve Turner, bassist Guy Maddison, and drummer Dan Peters – have returned with their first album in five years (and eleventh overall), Plastic Eternity.

And from the get-go, it’s clear that Arm can still snarl with the best of ‘em, guitarist Steve Turner’s guitar sounds as fuzzy as ever, Maddison’s bass remains bouncy, and Peters still enjoys a good bash. The album’s top highlight is undoubtedly “Almost Everything” (which starts off with some nifty – and surprisingly groovy – interplay from the rhythm section), but other rockers such as “Move Under,” “Here Comes the Flood,” and “Human Stock Capital” ain’t too shabby, either.

The result? The perfect antidote to all the rampant Autotune abuse and reliance on pro-songwriters within the realm of today’s supposed ‘rock music.’ For good old fashioned hard rock sounds played by real humans in the mold of the Stooges and MC5, invest your money in the latest ‘honey.