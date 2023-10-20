NIRVANA - In Utero (30th Anniversary Edition)

Nirvana certainly could have played it safe on the follow-up to their blockbuster Nevermind – by re-enlisting Butch Vig as their producer, composing further tunes in the vein of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Come As You Are,” etc. But they did not. Hooking up with popular indie rock producer Steve Albini, Nirvana (singer/guitarist Kurt Cobain, bassist Krist Novoselic, and drummer Dave Grohl) offered up the decidedly rawer – and certainly more abrasive in parts – In Utero.

The last Nirvana album issued during Cobain’s lifetime, In Utero may not have been as front-to-back stellar as its predecessor, but it was still a winner – as evidenced by such subsequent alt-rock classics as “Heart Shaped Box,” “All Apologies,” “Pennyroyal Tea,” etc.

And since this year marked three full decades since its original release (September 21, 1993), what better time to issue an In Utero 30th Anniversary box set than now? Released in a few different formats, the best of the bunch are either the 8-LP super deluxe version or the 5-CD super deluxe version – both of which include such extra goodies as two complete concerts from Los Angeles ’93 and Seattle ’94, as well as other assorted tchotchkes (48-page book, an angel-on-acrylic panel, replicas of concert tickets/passes, etc.).

Certainly, Nirvana went out on a high note with In Utero – as further confirmed with the added treats included in this 30th Anniversary box.