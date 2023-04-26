SEVENTRAIN – Seventrain EP

San Diego’s Seventrain’s self-titled EP serves as a taster for an upcoming full-length and is four tracks of workmanlike, hard rock/heavy metal with gritty vocals and bold guitars. Led by ex-Cage guitarist Eric Horton, the train chugs on the same path set on 2019 full-length Back On Track.

With a steady four tracks, Seventrain tackles serious topics like battling addiction, inner demons, while also going in a more playful Buckcherry direction with “Rollercoaster” as it describes a relationship with a crazy woman. “One More Reason” goes for a tougher, knuckler approach letting the main riff set the tone. The star of the EP is closer “Save My Soul” that rips with faster tempos and twin guitar work from Horton and Dave Odegaard that evokes Judas Priest, just with a modernized feel.

Eric Koonze’s bluesy, raw delivery shines on opener “So Far” and is deceptively tricky musically with Calvin Lakin getting busy on the drums. Good EP that stays on the rails, but would definitely like to hear them let loose more ala “Save My Soul”.