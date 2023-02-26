STEEL PANTHER - On The Prowl

Let’s be honest for a second…does anyone really want to hear new music from hair metal bands from the ‘80s who are back in action nowadays? Absolutely not. But that’s where a band like Steel Panther swoops in to the rescue. Having offered up a killer – and often hilarious – facsimile of the hairiest of hair metal bands for over 20 years, their sixth studio effort overall, On the Prowl, continues on the expected spandex-y path.

And with the world now in such a PC state that there is no way that bands such as Mötley Crüe or Guns N’ Roses could have gotten away with their hijinks and provocative lyrics in the modern age, Steel Panther seems to be the only stylistically similar band who refuse to budge. Case in point, such song titles as ‘Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight),’ ‘Is My Dick Enough,’ and ‘Magical Vagina,’ and the Shakespearian lyrics contained within.

And lastly, even a bass player switcheroo (longtimer Lexxi Foxx being replaced by a chap simply known as Spyder) couldn’t hamper the Panther. Musically and production-wise, it’s uncanny how well the band (who are listed as the album’s sole producers) continue to replicate the sonics of a bygone era when such names as Spencer Proffer, Tom Werman, or Beau Hill appeared to be located on the back of every hair metal LP.