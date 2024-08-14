TESTAMENT - The Legacy / The New Order (Remastered)

I fondly remember buying both these Testament albums on vinyl (and still have) in ‘87/‘88, and this was the zenith of hard rock and heavy metal with MTV Headbangers Ball (Dial MTV), whether it was Ratt, Dokken, Motley Crüe, or Overkill, Megadeth, Anthrax, to Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Dio, and so on and so on. Everyone was selling albums, cassettes, CDs, and the fans we were buying it all like concert tickets, VHS tapes, posters, patches and pins for the denim jacket.

The Legacy and The New Order came out right in the thick of it. "Over The Wall" and "Trial By Fire" videos were played on Headbangers Ball. Both of these remastered vinyl (splatter design) are gatefold and include liner notes and a large booklet with lyrics (and handwritten ones), band pictures, tour posters and more. Bundles include a t-shirt.

The Legacy

When I first heard The Legacy it was (still is) as raw and heavy as Slayer’s Show No Mercy/Haunting The Chapel, but not as heavy as Dark Angel's Darkness Descends. There’s more refinement in the arrangement and guitar lead work from Alex Skolnick – example single "Over The Wall".

But Testament already showed their attention to melody in the music as a priority as in those dual Eric Peterson/Skolnick harmonies for "The Haunting". And the savage tempo change during the solo section is blazing. See also "Burnt Offerings" as the arrangement builds and those tasty guitar harmonies. Got to love the songwriting on this album too, about all things scary, "Summoned to the house of séance, To play the evil tarot cards, To find out what our fate will bring us, Before the war", and the horrors of waits in the dark. "Raging Waters" keeps steadfast pace about men at sea and the Devil's triangle, "Curse Of The Legions Of Death" and "First Strike Still Deadly" straight ahead thrashers.

"Alone In The Dark" captures the imagination for this simple catchy riff based headbanger, "Alone in the dark, Where the demons are torturing me, the dark passage of revenge Is all that I see, Armies of witches are called in from north murders of elders occur, the high priest of evil Has lowered his iron fist thousands of people will die". Again, a melodic guitar piece opens "Apocalyptic City" ending the album with a bleak message for the future.

Listening to this remaster on vinyl on a proper stereo system with large speakers, I can hear a bit more clarity and a tighter sound. Before, vinyl in the 1980s was thin not like today's heavier 180 gram, and thrash metal had a very tinny high end. Now, while not a remix, this remaster is bringing a bit more clarity to bass and drums that don't sound as buried under the guitars and vocals with some bottom end. This is how thrash should sound! Although, this remaster does lose a point for the flat black background minimalist alternate artwork which is void of the creativity and colors of the original.

The New Order

I absolutely love this album. It has the perfect balance between thrash riffs, aggression, dynamics, melodic guitar parts, musicianship, and thrash hooks. After a spooky short intro I just love how "Eerie Inhabitants" moves and settles right into that mid pace rhythm, and Chuck Billy's vocals are more polished and not as harsh and screechy as on The Legacy.

New Order also benefits from the classical music intros (pre "Disciples"), interlude "Hypnosis", and outro "Musical Death (A Dirge). “Nobody's Fault” is a respectable heavier cover of the Aerosmith song and is the only one a bit underwhelming, but overall fine.

The title track is utter devastation in its building open, twin leads, and pounding mid pace. And let's not forget about more purposeful notes in that solo. New Order also has a better mix and production, where Greg Christian's bass and Louie Clemente's drums are more heard to be appreciated. Speaking of, both are featured on "Trial By Fire" as guitars drop out for the verses and rolling bass and pounding drums carry the beat into the chorus. Cool music video too with the members jamming out in apocalyptic setting running around in gas masks.

Of course I'd be remise not to mention the thrash anthem "Into The Pit", often concert regulars and classics "Disciples Of The Watch (about the movie Children of the Corn) and "The Preacher" another song about the (potential) end times. And "A Day Of Reckoning" is the album's sleeper gem of a deep cut.

The New Order’s remaster is also better – more space pulls out the performances, bottom end, and tighter sound.