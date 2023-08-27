THE KINKS - The Journey, Part 1

There are few bands that can be pointed to as being a trailblazer and/or major contributor to several different rock subgenres. The Kinks are one of the lucky few – who helped create such popular styles as punk rock, heavy metal, and Britpop, among others. And this bold claim is on display throughout the recently-released compilation, The Journey, Part 1.

Although it was the stellar songwriting of singer/guitarist Ray Davies that ‘made’ the Kinks, the contribution of Dave Davies (Ray’s younger brother) cannot be understated – as he was one of the first rock guitarists bold enough to utilize distortion as part of his sound…ultimately paving the way for metal and punk guitarists to replicate and build upon it. Case in point, such early classics as “You Really Got Me” and “All Day And All Of The Night,” which just happen to be the first two tunes on this set.

Spanning the years 1964-1975, most of the expected classics are included (“Waterloo Sunset,” “Where Have All The Good Times Gone,” “Celluloid Heroes,” etc.), as well as overlooked gems (“Who’ll Be The Next In Line,” “Tired Of Waiting For You,” “Death Of A Clown”). Although admittedly, several expected tracks are nowhere to be found (“Lola,” “Sunny Afternoon,” “Apeman,” etc.) – which leads one to believe that Part 2 will include all the missing pieces.