UNDER THE OAK - The Last Of A Dying Breed

Self-professed old-timers, "with one foot in traditional metal, the other in thrash," come storming out of the gates on their third full-length, playing with an aggression and intensity of someone half their age. Bouncy riffs, an ear to a sense of melody and tasteful guitar solos can be heard throughout. Add a couple of nods to the Eighties (in terms of a departing cover tune and an original homage) and we've got a winner, start to finish.

Literally plug-in and go, as "Inner Truth Of Denial" begins as a buzzsaw and seemingly gets faster as it progresses. Follow-up, "When The Sirens Call" inhabits similar territory, the guitar scale Thomas Bolverk plays is an infectious, repeated ear-worm that lodges itself in your brain. You've been warned! Up third is an ode to the late Steve Grimmett (and more specifically, his band, "Grim Reaper"), utilizing familiar song titles in the lyrics. Musically, The Oaks scale it back, a bit, taking a mid-tempo, traditional Judas Priest approached. Can almost seeing the synchronized swaying back n forth, onstage, prior to the guitar run. It's just one of several poignant tracks herein.

Accelerator depressed for "Nightmares", while "Shadow Of Darkness" has its restrained moments, but is better remembered for Bolverk's gritty guitar tone: diving in swirls, like a frantic pilot seeking to escape a fatal aerial dogfight. In a hail of drums, the title track is next, a rebuke to those that would (have?) dismissed the older sect of metalheads (especially musicians). Jostein Sandaker delivers a heavy dose of sarcasm and self-deprecating humor (make sure to check out the accompanying video!). Speaking of jokes, "Death By Cutlery" is a fun title, musically taking a different course than most of the others on the disc, more groove (apart from chorus).

"Keyboard Warrior" sees Jostein call out detractors (real or imagined), asking they confront him face-to-face, rather than via smoke & mirrors/cloak & dagger anonymity. "Playing Dead" is the only track that doesn't stand out. Not bad, just nothing special. "Wobblehead" rights that ship, a full blown thrasher (as the name implies). Disc ends with a wild, faithfully full-speed rendition of Helloween's "Ride The Sky". Kick back and enjoy some time Under The Oak. Good stuff!