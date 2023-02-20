URIAH HEEP - Chaos & Colour
February 20, 2023, 7 minutes ago
(Silver Lining)
Like many hard rock bands that first rose to prominence in the ‘70s, the ‘80s saw prog metal trailblazers Uriah Heep soften up their sound (and even look!) a bit to attempt to keep in line with what they saw/heard on MTV at the time. But subsequently, Uriah Heep has wisely returned – slowly but surely – to the sound and approach they specialize in best (prog metal, led by guitar and organ), solidified once more by what lurks within their 25th studio album overall, Chaos & Colour.
The lone original Heep-ster remaining in the line-up nowadays is guitarist Mick Box, who along with his bandmates, riffs/solos mightily as ever – particularly on the album opener/lead-off single, “Save Me Tonight.” But organ (courtesy of Phil Lanzon), strong vocals (provided by Bernie Shaw), and Spinal Tap-ish lyrics remain important ingredients in Uriah Heep’s sonic stew – in particular, on “Hail The Sunrise,” “Fly Like An Eagle” (no, not the Steve Miller tune), and the eight-plus minute epic, “Freedom To Be Free.”
Chaos & Color contains all the hallmarks of classic Heep, and prog metal in general. And one final shoutout is in order – producer Jay Ruston, who does a dandy job in the sonics department throughout (especially when listened to LOUD).