WYTCH HAZEL – IV: Sacrament

The English gentlemen of Wytch Hazel have returned with their fourth full-length album of strong willed heavy rock/metal. Led by mainman Colin Hendra – the band has gone through some lineup changes, but it hasn’t negatively impacted the supreme quality of the Wytch’s efforts as IV: Sacrament is filled with warm guitars, big hooks, hot bass and drums, Thin Lizzy-esque melodies, and understated British folk rhythms.

There’s a running theme of dealing with pain, adversity, temptation, failure, purpose, mortality and how faith and God can help us heal, achieve perspective, and not give into personal demons or temptation. It’s truly inspiring and encapsulated in the acoustic, holy aura of “Future Is Gold”. The hymnal bridge to the chorus resonates with the lines “Time to let go of the past, my ways of old / I see a freedom at last, future is gold.”

Colin’s lyrics are thoughtful and well-fleshed out, God isn’t shoved down anyone’s throat, and he understands his messages won’t have the necessary impact if the music doesn’t deliver. The backdrop of acoustics in the triumph and motivational “Strong Heart” is a nice touch while “Angel Of Light” radiates those Thin Lizzy influences, but it’s original – reminding without replicating.

There’s a clean flow of faster tinged tracks and big mid-tempo rockers – there’s huge guitars and reflective soloing (“Deliver Us”), desperate paces (“Time And Doubt”), catchy, glowing choruses (“A Thousand Years”) and the light folk and jam of 6-minute closer “Digging Deeper”.

10 tracks and 42 minutes is the sweet spot in length and the variety of cuts makes it feel shorter. The quality of songwriting is nearly unmatched by others in the genre – don’t let these guys get past your radar.