BravePicks 2016 - TOMBS' All Empires Fall #10
December 22, 2016, 5 hours ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2016 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2017? and Metal Predictions For 2017. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2016! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2016
10) TOMBS - All Empires Fall (Relapse)
Tombs’ first studio release with their new lineup, entitled All Empires Fall, was recorded at Applehead Studios in New York and brought to life by renowned producer Sanford Parker (Minsk, Twilight, YOB). According to a press release, All Empires Fall is a commanding, crushingly heavy release, one that invokes the kind of grandeur and magnitude its title suggests, and affirms Tombs as one of the leading lights of American - and international - black metal.
In his review David Perri wrote: There are between five and ten moments on All Empires Fall where you incredulously wonder how it's possible to assemble so many unique, unexpected elements into such a foreboding and unforgiving whole. And, in the aftershocks that follow, you then wonder how it's possible that those disparate elements manage to co-exist so well, despite their vastly different starting points. If that description is triggering hipster connotations in your mind, disregard them: you can’t exactly hide the fact that Tombs is from Brooklyn, but the band has managed to avoid much of the hipster black metal venom that's greeted its contemporaries for good reason. Though the group's previous efforts have struggled with lengthy songs that take unnecessary tangents to their detriment, Tombs finds itself at its potential creative peak here on All Empires Fall, to pretty much everyone's surprise. We knew Tombs was good - but this strikingly, charismatically good?
BravePicks 2016 Top 31
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8)
9)
10) TOMBS - All Empires Fall (Relapse)
11) THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN - Disssociation (Sumerian / Party Smasher)
12) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Transcendence (HevyDevy)
13) WITCHERY – In His Infernal Majesty’s Service (Century Media)
14) ABBATH - S/T (Season Of Mist)
15) DARK FUNERAL - Where Shadows Forever Reign (Century Media)
16) ASPHYX - Incoming Death (Century Media)
17) GOJIRA - Magma (Roadrunner)
18) THE DEAD DAISIES - Make Some Noise (SPV / Spitfire)
19) INSAHN - Arktis. (Candlelight)
20) NAILS - You Will Never Be One Of Us (Nuclear Blast)
21) CROWBAR - The Serpent Only Lies (eOne)
22) BORKNAGAR - Winter Thrice (Century Media)
23) ENTOMBED A.D. - Dead Dawn (Century Media)
24) TREMONTI - Dust (Fret 12)
25) OPETH - Sorceress (Moderbolaget/Nuclear Blast)
26) HAMMERFALL - Built To Last (Napalm)
27) EPICA - The Holographic Principle (Nuclear Blast)
28) DARK TRANQUILLITY - Atoma (Century Media)
29) SUMERLANDS - S/T (Relapse)
30) RUNNING WILD – Rapid Foray (SPV)
31) AVANTASIA – Ghostlights (Nuclear Blast)