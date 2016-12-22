BravePicks 2016 - TOMBS' All Empires Fall #10

Tombs’ first studio release with their new lineup, entitled All Empires Fall, was recorded at Applehead Studios in New York and brought to life by renowned producer Sanford Parker (Minsk, Twilight, YOB). According to a press release, All Empires Fall is a commanding, crushingly heavy release, one that invokes the kind of grandeur and magnitude its title suggests, and affirms Tombs as one of the leading lights of American - and international - black metal.



In his review David Perri wrote: There are between five and ten moments on All Empires Fall where you incredulously wonder how it's possible to assemble so many unique, unexpected elements into such a foreboding and unforgiving whole. And, in the aftershocks that follow, you then wonder how it's possible that those disparate elements manage to co-exist so well, despite their vastly different starting points. If that description is triggering hipster connotations in your mind, disregard them: you can’t exactly hide the fact that Tombs is from Brooklyn, but the band has managed to avoid much of the hipster black metal venom that's greeted its contemporaries for good reason. Though the group's previous efforts have struggled with lengthy songs that take unnecessary tangents to their detriment, Tombs finds itself at its potential creative peak here on All Empires Fall, to pretty much everyone's surprise. We knew Tombs was good - but this strikingly, charismatically good?



