BravePicks 2017 - ANNIHILATOR's For The Demented #17
December 15, 2017, an hour ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2017
17) ANNIHILATOR – For The Demented (Silver Lining)
For the sick, for the lost…For The Demented! That’s how it is with Annihilator…ahem annihilating the competition with For The Demented. It’s thrashy, it’s groovy, and has that signature Jeff Waters guitar playing, and hell this is probably the best he’s ever been as a lead singer! The crushing Canucks takes listeners on a roller coaster into the human mind and is their most complete record in quite a while. Great job boys!
As BraveWords scribe Carl Begai stated in his review, “For The Demented is not the long-awaited begged-and-pleaded-for follow-up to Alice In Hell and Never, Neverland, although there are a few points of light hinting at Annihilator's legendary glory days. If anything the album shares airspace with Refresh The Demon from 1996, which isn't a bad thing when one considers some of frontman Jeff Waters' less interesting outings over his 30 year (give or take) career.
Mainman Jeff Waters told BW head honcho “Metal” Tim Henderson about the album in a feature story: “Some songs are still typically Annihilator, but there are different styles and grooves on other ones. So when I thought it was crazy, I didn't mean it in the way of being schizophrenic, I just thought it just went all over the map with certain vibes. And with the sound of the production and the singing, you can tie that all in so they don't all sound extremely different. So I thought this was a bit crazy, so let me write the lyrics about the human mind, because I seem to be doing that a lot in my career anyway, whether it's the loss of a family member, personal issues, depression. States that I see people around me going through. Finally I have a theme on my record where every song can relate to the human mind.”
BravePicks 2017 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8)
9)
10)
11)
12)
13)
14)
15)
16)
17) ANNIHILATOR - For The Demented (Silver Lining)
18) DECAPITATED - Anticult (Nuclear Blast)
19) GRAVE DIGGER - Healed By Metal (Napalm)
20) WITCHERY - I Am Legion (Century Media)
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)