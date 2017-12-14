BravePicks 2017 - DECAPITATED's Anticult #18
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
18) DECAPITATED – Anticult (Nuclear Blast)
"Anticult represents the legacy and future of Decapitated. We're extremely proud of the record, in both the song compositions and the production. This is the best representation of our music and we're really excited for the world to hear it!" That’s what Decapitated guitarist Vogg said about their new album Anticult and he couldn’t be more on-point!
While they will never go back to the unadulterated tech death when they debuted in 2000, Decapitated is springing forth some stomping groove based death metal and marks as a superior upgrade to 2014’s Blood Mantra. Unfortunately for the Polish act, they won’t be remembered in 2017 for the album release as it was marred with rape accusations from a Spokane woman and are currently awaiting trial. With that said, the album speaks for itself and comes in at #18 on our countdown.
19) GRAVE DIGGER - Healed By Metal (Napalm)
20) WITCHERY - I Am Legion (Century Media)
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)