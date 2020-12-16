10 Best Metal Themed Games

Music is a part of our everyday life with the power to invoke many emotions; happiness, love, sadness, and more. There are multitudes of song genres, bands and singers out there who have dedicated their time to bringing music to our world.

In a bid to appreciate their efforts, game developers recreate their works in casino games, giving fans additional ways to enjoy the music besides watching or listening to it. Many music genres feature in casino games, but for this article, we will focus on metal music.

Best Online Slots

Slots themed on mental music are in plenty in online casinos. Some feature specific bands or single personalities, but one thing that is common in all is that they deliver enjoyable gaming sessions.

You can find a variety of metal-themed casino games in any of the best online slots sites listed at www.online-casinos.com. That said, below is a list of famous metal-themed slots.

1. Motörhead Slot

Remember songs such as Born to Raise Hell and Ace of Spades? If so, this slot is for you. Even if you have no idea about these songs by the legendary Motörhead band, you will still love this game. Released in 2016 by the giant NetEnt, the slot is set with five reels and 76 fixed paylines.

The action takes place against a backdrop of metal music equipment. There are blinking lights and powerful sound effects and blinking lights as a reminder that you are playing a metal-themed game. The bonus features to keep an eye on Mystery Reels and Free Spins.

2. Guns N’ Roses

Another metal-themed slot from NetEnt. The game was created in honour of Guns N’ Roses hard rock band and since its release, it has been a hit in many casinos. The slot has twenty paylines, five reels and three rows.

Win multipliers, respins, and free spins are among the bonus rounds you'll be looking to activate in Guns N’ Roses as you enjoy the electrifying guitar sounds. The energetic screaming crowd will keep your excitement pumped with every spin.

3. Megadeth

Megadeth's sheer popularity enticed Leander Games to pay homage to them through an online slot. The game brings various elements of Megadeath and their music into the iGaming world through this 5-reel and 4-row game.

The slot Megadeath has 40 fixed paylines with some of the bonus features being the Head Crusher and the Free Spins. As you play, some of the bands’ hits play in the background. This is a low variance slot, meaning hitting a win is not that hard.

4. Jimi Hendrix

The slot features the famous and talented guitar player, Jimi Hendrix. This slot is a creation of NetEnt and it incorporates guitar solos, famous metal songs and Jimi Himself. When you load the game, you're greeted by a cartoon of Jimi playing the guitar.

The game's layout is striking, but what is even more exciting is the number of bonus rounds, including wilds, Pick and Click, respins, and bonus spins. Jimi Hendrix slot is played on five reels with 20 ways to win.

5. Sabaton

Developed by Play'n Go, Sabaton is an excellent metal-themed slot that honours the Swedish rock music band. The slot's symbols are based on different weapons akin to Sabaton's inspiration by war-related themes. You will see a tank in the backdrop alongside other weapons like swords, grenades and helmets.

Winning in this slot means creating a combo of 3 or more similar symbols in a particular pattern on the reels. Sabaton has a very high variance and the maximum amount that you can win is 500,000.00 coins.

6. Kiss Online Slot

Williams Interactive Gaming is the creators of this slot that has been in the iGaming industry since 2013. The slot has five reels, 3 rows and, 100 paylines. Kiss is designed in such a way that it delivers an interactive experience, unlike most online slots developed during that time.

Precisely, the game features several live footage from Kiss concerts. Band members grace the reels, with their music acting as the background sounds. The game has free spins that you can activate by landing 3 or more Kiss Logo symbols.

7. Heavy Metal Warriors

Inspired by an adult magazine, this slot by iSoftBet will blow your mind, thanks to the 243 ways to win. Heavy Metal Warriors, as many would expect, doesn't have heavy rock music at all. The game blends soft jazz and rock music, creating a perfect gaming environment.

The slot is jam-packed with several well-paying symbols and features. Be keen on warrior women since they are the high-paying symbols, with warrior 1 having the best payout potential. Also, there are bonus rounds like expanding wilds and respins that you can trigger.

8. Esqueleto Explosivo Slot

Thunderkick's inventive and fun slot is set during the celebrations of Mexican Day. The slot stars The Boners and every time you form a winning combination, the band breaks into a song. This is one of the most amusing metal-themed slots that you’ll ever come across.

Esqueleto Explosivo is loaded with bonus features including the Explosivo Wild symbol that substitutes for the other symbols to help you hit winning combinations. The 15 skulls in the game form a 5-reel slot that has slightly unusual bet lines. Unusual in the sense that you pay the total stake for every spin, unlike most slots other you pay for each line.

9. Michael Jackson Slot

Celebrated as the king of Pop, it's not a surprise that Bally Games decided to immortalize Michael Jackson in one of their creations. With every spin, you are entertained by different classic songs by the legendary star.

The slot possesses 3 rows, 5 reels and 20 paylines, with a number of bonuses to spice up your gameplay. On the reels, you will find symbols associated with the singer's trademarks, including shiny black shoes, sparkly gloves, sunglasses and hats.

10. Elvis the King Lives

For gamers who want to go back to the roots of metal music through gaming, then Elvis the King Lives is the slot to play. The slot features an iconic figure in the rock and roll music genre; Elvis Presley.

WMS Gaming are the minds behind this slot that that features a unique reel setup. In total, it has five reels, with a layout of 2x2 and 3x6. You have 80 bet lines to wager on and features like free spins and substituting wilds to activate in this game that brings Elvis back to life.