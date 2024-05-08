25 Years Of SABATON - Test Your Knowledge In Coat Of Arms Game

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have checked in with a new challenge for the fans:

"Have you got what it takes? Play our Coat Of Arms mini-game to see how much of a Sabaton expert you are. Test your knowledge and answer 5 questions about the album! You can then opt in to the draw to win one signed Coat Of Arms CD or one signed Coat Of Arms vinyl. Play it here."

Sabaton recently shared a Coat Of Arms listening party livestream video. Check it out below.

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.