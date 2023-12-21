AC/DC, MÖTLEY CRÜE, AEROSMITH, WHITESNAKE, BON JOVI, HEART And More - Vancouver's Little Mountain Sound Studios Was Home To The Biggest ’80s Rock Acts; Global News Special Presentation Streaming (Video)

From the late 1970s to the early 1990s, a nondescript building in Vancouver, BC (Canada) served as a laboratory for some of the biggest musicians of the era.

During that time, acts like Bryan Adams, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, The Cult, and Aerosmith made their way to Little Mountain Sound Studios to work with producers like Bruce Fairbairn and Bob Rock.

