AC/DC's Top 5 Riffs Counted Down On New PROFESSOR OF ROCK Episode; Video

"So the other day I tried counting down the all-time greatest rock riffs ever put to vinyl… by anyone… ever.… with a friend. And the crazy thing is, my top 5 picks all pretty much came from the same band! AC/DC! You know I tried to get some other bands in there. But these classic riffs were just too good… all of them pure rock and roll dynamite. So not only are we counting them down… we’re also giving their origin stories and some crazy insights what make these anthemic rockers tick. Including one riff that the band said stuck out like a dog’s balls ('Highway To Hell'). But then after they recorded the guitar parts on a cassette, the engineer took it home and let his kid play with it, which unraveled the tape… Would the tape be salvaged? Find out next in an epic episode. It’s a hell-raising, triple-threat episode that will have you banging your head and shaking a leg. It’s the Top 5 riffs from AC/DC from the dream teams of Bon Scott, Angus Young, Malcolm Young, and Brian Johnson! Next on Professor of Rock."