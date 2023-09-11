Acclaimed Bassist RICHARD DAVIS Passes Away At 93; Performed With VAN MORRISON, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, PAUL SIMON, And More

Jazz bassist Richard Davis, who played with music legends such as Van Morrison, Miles Davis, Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon, has died, reports Music-News.com.

The acclaimed double-bass player passed away on September 6 at the age of 93 following nearly two years of hospice care.

Writing on an official memorial page set up for him following his death, Davis' daughter Persia said: "Richard touched the lives of thousands and will be missed by friends, family, fans, students, and colleagues around the world."

Chicago-born musician Davis famously played on Van Morrison's seminal 1968 album, Astral Weeks, and he can also be heard on Springsteen‘s Born To Run - on which he features on the track "Meeting Across The River" - and on Paul Simon‘s There Goes Rhymin’ Simon, on which he plays on "Something So Right".

Davis is believed to have over 3,000 album credits to his name due to his decades long musical career. Other major names he played and recorded with include Frank Sinatra, Leonard Bernstein, Barbra Streisand and Ahmad Jamal among others.