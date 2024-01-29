ACE FREHLEY Announces New York City In-Store Signing Session For 10,000 Volts Album

Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, has announced a signing session at Sam Ash Music in New York City on February 24.

Says Ace, "Pre-order the Sam Ash NYC In-Store Exclusive Bubblegum vinyl variant of my new album 10,000 Volts and you'll get to meet me in person at Sam Ash Music (W34th St. New York, NY) on Saturday Feb 24, 2024."

Further details here.

Frehley's 10,000 Volts, out February 23, was produced by Ace and Steve Brown (Trixter). The 11-track album sees Ace perform electrifying, hard-hitting, riff-heavy rock'n' roll.

Speaking with VRP Rocks about the new record, Ace reveals, "I'm very happy with the way the record turned out. Now, a lot of times I've recorded records where sometimes, you know, you look at three or four songs on the album and you consider them not as good as some of the other ones and you kind of consider them as filler. But I don't think there's any filler on this album. I think every song has merit to it."

Later during the chat, Ace adds: "I think it's one of the best albums I ever did. I mean, I think it's probably as good as my solo album in 1978, which everybody seems to think is my best album to date. But, I think this new album is equally as good as my 1978 solo album, and I think there's more than one hit single on the album. So, if I was a KISS fan or an Ace Frehley fan, I'd go out and buy it immediately when it's released on February 23rd, because you're in for a treat."

Ace offers a sneak peek into the making of 10,000 Volts, and the title track, with the behind the scenes video below:

The first single and title track was written and produced by Ace and Steve Brown, the track kicks off with a surging riff, and Ace's swaggering delivery takes hold and never lets go. It culminates on the chantable chorus, “She hit me like 10,000 volts, when I saw her face,” giving way to a fret-burning guitar solo. Stream/get the single here.

The accompanying visual for the single was directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging and shows Ace and his band performing the powerful, riff-heavy track live. Watch below.

Rock ‘n’ roll and heavy metal simply wouldn’t sound, look, or feel the same without Ace Frehley. Among hundreds of accolades, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted him in 2014 as a co-founder and the original lead guitarist of KISS. Guitar World named him in the Top 15 of its “100 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists of All Time” and plugged the lead from “Shock Me” on the “50 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time.” Magnifying the imprint of his catalog as a solo artist, Foo Fighters cut a fan favorite cover of “Ozone,” and he even jammed out “New York Groove” alongside The Roots on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The late Dimebag Darrell of Pantera proudly sported a tattoo of Frehley on his chest, while Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine celebrated him on X/Twitter as “My first guitar hero.”

Pre-order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

"10,000 Volts" video:

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.

Dates:

March

2-6 - Miami, FL - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre

30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

April

12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

(Photo - Jayme Thornton)