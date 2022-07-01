AEROSMITH – JOEY KRAMER’s Wife Dies At The Age Of 55

Joey Kramer’s wife Linda Gail Kramer has died at the age 55. The Aerosmith drummer and Linda married in October 2009.

Her obituary was published in the Boston Herald. An excerpt below:

“Linda worked in the high-tech industry most recently as a contract administrator for Hewitt Packard.

“She is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate of nearly 13 years, Joey Kramer of Magnolia, Texas, a founding member of America's greatest rock band, Aerosmith.

“Linda was the love of Joey's life. He once described meeting Linda as ‘the biggest rush you ever had in your life.’ Friends and family have always noted that Joey and Linda were simply ‘inseparable.’ Linda loved Joey deeply and his wellbeing and happiness were her top priority.”