AEROSMITH - Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Reopening Date And Operating Schedule Added To Official Walt Disney World Calendar

WDW News Today is reporting that the return date and times for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith have been posted to the official Walt Disney World calendar.

After being scheduled to open on July 27, 2024 earlier this month, the opening date for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith has been confirmed via the Walt Disney World calendar.

The operating calendar lists the attraction as having “No times available” up until July 27, when it changes to the roller coaster being open from 8:30 AM to 9 AM for Early Theme Park Entry, and 9 AM to 9 PM for all additional guests. Early Theme Park Entry is offered to all guests staying at Disney Resort hotels and other select hotels.

