AKILLA Unleash "Blood & Bone" Music Video

Straight off the back of their run in Europe, Akilla reveals their brand new video. Taken from the debut album The Gods Have Spoken, this is "Blood & Bone". A full-on, groove-laden epic based on stories of Aztec ritual sacrifice that will have you wanting to mosh your arms off and roar your heart out in the space of five and a half minutes.

"Blood & Bone" was written, recorded and mixed by Akilla. Drum recording and mastering by Jack Helliwell at DC Studios. Music video was filmed on location in Norwich, UK and edited by Ross Wilson, the band's vocalist and guitarist.

Akilla have already played shows with the likes of Heidevolk, Akercocke and Winterfylleth and have smashed stages as far away as Reykjavik in Iceland, Germany and Belgium, but on the basis of "Blood & Bone" and its accompanying album, it's clear they're only just getting started. Merging epic metal riffs with gorgeous, multilayered guitar melodies, propelled by frontman Ross Wilson's ferocious growls and lashings of atmospheric, symphonic flourishes, The Gods Have Spoken is a true journey of emotions: rage, sorrow and catharsis all channeled through lyrics that majestically tackle the ancient legends of the world. It's a true heavy metal saga in the greatest traditions.

Tracklisting:

"Winds Of Winter"

"Serpent & The Son"

"Queen Of Heaven"

"Song Of The Seafarers"

"Blood & Bone"

"Cosmica"

"The Gods Have Spoken"

"Echo"