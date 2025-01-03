ALEX LIFESON - "Once A Week I Go To Ged’s, Keep My Fingers Moving, Play RUSH Stuff, New Jams. We Do Record It, But I Couldn’t Even Begin To Tell You Where It’ll Go"

Celebrating half a century since their debut, Classic Rock magazine sat down with Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson at the end of 2024 to speak about their 50 year journey from there to here - and what might come next for the Canadian prog rock legends.

The following is an excerpt from the feature, courtesy of Cygnus-X1.net:

Classic Rock: R40 signalled the end of the band. But Vapor Trails, after Neil’s tragedies, felt like a new beginning. Geddy once said it was his favourite period in the band — no petty arguments, just embracing the moment.

Alex Lifeson: “Agreed. Rebirth can be like that. Filtering out all the trivial and focusing on what counts. It changed how we worked as songwriters too, how we interacted. That album was a turning point. We are two very different songwriters and arrangers. I’m somewhat more immediate and instinctive whereas he is more focused and methodical. These are primary personality traits that contributed to our partnership and the synergy of our efforts. I remember, the first few weeks in the studio for that record, we didn’t play a single note, we talked, really.

“Then we started writing, it took a couple of months just to clear the cobwebs. Most of the stuff we originally wrote was us just going through the motions, I think, a lot of it sounded dated. And then we took a break and when we came back the machine started rolling and the record took on a life of its own.”

Classic Rock: What do you remember about that live return in 2002? Neil once said, “In that moment, we just looked at each other and it was just so very powerful and emotional, so right.”

Lifeson: “That was how it felt, I remember that; Ged and I turning to the drum riser, jamming it up, doing that rock’n’roll thing, and I had to fight to contain my emotions, I almost lost control a few times that night, it was a very emotional concert. Tears were flowing within the entire arena, including on the stage.”

Classic Rock: You’re still best friends, you two still meet up and hang out and jam once a week.

Lifeson: “It’s good to jam with friends as you get older. I need to play. Once a week I go to Ged’s it’s in the calendar - keep my fingers moving, play Rush stuff, new jams. We do record it, but I couldn’t even begin to tell you where it’ll go.”

Geddy Lee: “Al and I are lifelong friends. We jam together once in a while, it’s true. That’s all I want to say about that right now.”

Purchase the new issue of Classic Rock here.

Geddy Lee will hold a special edition of My Effin’ Life In Conversation on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts & Civic Engagement in Charlotte, NC, presented by the Stan Greenspon Centre.

The Rush frontman will have a special merch table with limited number of signed books and posters for sale, in addition to other specialty items. Get tickets here.

(Photo - Andrew MacNaughtan)