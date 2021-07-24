ALICE COOPER, Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield Take Part In A Progressive Insurance Commercial Shoot

According to Mahoningmatters.com, singer Alice Cooper and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took part in a Progressive Insurance commercial shoot at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on July 22nd. Mayfield and Cooper quickly built a strong working rapport and enjoyed their time together on set, often bursting into laughter after a take.

TV commercial shoot for Progressive's popular “At Home With Baker Mayfield” campaign, which features Mayfield and his wife, Emily, living inside FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Browns.

In the new spots for the award-winning campaign's third season, Mayfield and Cooper are neighbors.




