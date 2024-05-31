ALICE COOPER - Original School's Out Promo Film Unearthed

Alice Cooper has uncovered the original School's Out promo film, and has shared it for #FlashbackFriday. Watch below.

School's Out is Alice Cooper's fifth studio album, released in June 1972. The album reached #2 on the US Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Canadian RPM 100 Top Albums chart. The title track single peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100, reached #3 on the Canadian RPM Top Singles Chart, and went to #1 on the UK Singles Chart.

Alice is donating a hand-drawn autographed drawing of a kitty to benefit the Michigan Cat Rescue group, reports AOL.com. Cooper was born in Detroit and it turns out he's got a soft spot for animals.

The Michigan Cat Rescue posted on Facebook, "The Famous, extremely talented, and incredibly Generous, Alice Cooper, is doing a one of a kind hand drawn, piece of artwork of a Cat and signed it specially for Michigan Cat Rescue!!! We will be be doing an online auction in the near future to raise much needed funds to continue our efforts! We cannot Thank you Enough for being so wonderful Mr. Cooper!!"

Fans on Facebook are loving this kind gesture and one person commented, "I couldn’t love this more!! And my cats are named Alice and Cooper. They are bonded siblings I rescued when they were kittens." Another added, "I've had the utmost respect for this artist since the 90's. A fan of his in California painted his garage door with AC's face, and the neighbors hated it. One day, this man lost his job and was about to lose his house, when AC stepped in and paid for his mortgage. That's a human being for you." Another said, "I love how demented the cat looks!!! I hope it makes a lot of money for the animals."

