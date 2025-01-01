ALICE COOPER Partners With WhistlePig For Non-Alcoholic Cocktail

Alice Cooper begins 2025 with a new partnership with WhistlePig to produce their Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Cocktail – a non-alcoholic headliner made with 100% Rye non-whiskey, barrel-aged maple syrup, and a trio of natural ingredients.

Cooper and WhistlePig have dropped a special “Go Pig Go” bundle that comes with the cocktail and a limited-edition vinyl of Alice Cooper’s Breadcrumbs EP infused with non-whiskey rye liquid. And no – you cannot drink the vinyl.

Purchase at whistlepigwhiskey.com.