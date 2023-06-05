ANCESTRAL BLOOD Joins Wormholedeath; Debut Album Available Next Month

Black metal band, Ancestral Blood, is excited to announce that they have joined forces with Wormholedeath, and will release their debut album, Forgotten Myths And Legends - Chapter 1 on July 21 on all digital platforms.

Forgotten Myths And Legends is a musical journey that explores lost stories and legends from different cultures and eras. Each song is fascinating, epical, and well-crafted to take each listener back through an old world of magic, kings, and dark mystical times. The songs consist of furious yet mesmerizing guitars, celestial and melancholy atmospheres, and harsh vocals while drumming to the call of battle.

Ancestral Blood's music is described as atmospheric battle metal with celestial vibrance. The band cites influences from 90s underground black metal and old releases by bands such as Ishtar, Isvind, Arthemesia, Vordven, Trollheims Grott, Ringnevond, Summoning, and Windir.

Ancestral Blood was founded in the mid-late 90s by Charles Lucia, better known as Verigo of the black metal band Vesterian. After several lineup changes and hiatuses, the band was reborn in 2016 with drummer Void and vocalist Circe. The band recorded their first full-length Forgotten Myths and Legends - Chapter 1 in 2021 and released their first single "Through The Enchanted Forest Of Illusions in 2022. In January 2023 the band signed with the Italian label Wormholedeath. The band is now working on videos while preparing to record Forgotten Myths And Legends - Chapter 2.

Tracklisting:

"Forged In The Fires Of Hephaestos"

"Forgotten Myths And Legends"

"Sky Fortress Of Wizardry"

"Crystallized Within The Caverns Of Time"

"Through The Enchanted Forest Of Illusions"

"Awaiting Where Calm Winds Blow At Nightfall"

"The Cronos Stone"

"Lost On A Boundless Journey (Voyage)"

"Sparks Of Light Atop Towers Deserted For Ages"

Trailer:

Ancestral Blood is:

Verigo: All music, guitars/leads/bass/keys/lyrics/male spoken parts/backup screams

Circe: Harsh vocals/female voices and spoken parts

Void: Drums

Hepar: Bass