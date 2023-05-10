ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Announces Sweep Against The Stars Tour For The Netherlands In November 2023

Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) has checked in with the following update:

"Dear people, I have gathered around me at least six great musicians for gigs next summer and that already tastes like more! That's why we're making a tour of some fine Dutch clubs this fall. With this big band, the ballads become even more atmospheric and the rock songs even more energetic! The ticket sale will start Thursday, May 11th at 10:00am CET."

Tour dates are listed below.

Anneke is currently on the road in Europe supporting Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen on her first ever solo tour.

Anneke: "I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining the wonderful Floor Jansen as special guest on her upcoming shows in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. I have always admired Floor’s incredible singing skills and I can't wait to share the stage with my dear friend!"