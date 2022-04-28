ANTHRAX Brand-X-Toxic Skateboards Available For Pre-Order

Brand-X Skateboards presents Anthrax "Mosh-it-Up" Collectors' Edition Decks. These premium, limited edition, hand-screen printed Brand-X-Anthrax skateboards feature the original 1987 graphic and an updated 2022 version, on the original and modern shapes. Available for pre-order now; with shipping planned for late Summer 2022.

This summer, Anthrax and Black Label Society will bring some of the finest thrash and heavy metal to 24 North American cities when they kick off a five-week tour on July 26 at Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ, wrapping in Philadelphia at the Fillmore on August 28. Both bands will play headline sets. Hatebreed, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Perseverance album, will serve as Special Guest.

“Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988,” said Anthrax’s Scott Ian. “We’ve had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it’s always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands. Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 - the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we’ve got fucking Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it’s going to be the night of 1000 crushing riffs. I can’t wait to see you all on the road.”

Said Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde, "Anthrax is one of The bestest legendary metal/thrash bands of all time - I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie & Joey for over 30 years & they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is the bestest new addition Anthrax could ask for - Hatebreed are the bestest hardcore/extreme metal band & bestest friends w/Anthrax & Black Label Society. The Anthrax + Black Label Society & Hatebreed tour is going to be one of the bestest tours ever!!”

“Listen up! It’s gonna be a hot summer!” added Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. “Anthrax, BLS & Hatebreed will be on your case, in your face & ready to kick you and your father back in place! See you in the pit.”

Dates:

July

26 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

28 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

29 - The Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

30 - Heart Health Park - Sacramento, CA

August

1 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

2 - Midland Theater - Kansas City, MO

4 - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

5 - Oshkosh Arena - Oshkosh, WI

6 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

8 - Southside Ballroom - Dallas, TX**

9 - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

11 - The Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

12 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

13 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

15 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

18 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

19 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

20 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI**

22 - StageAE Outside - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - History - Toronto, ON

24 - Amphitheatre Cogeco - Trois Riviere/Montreal, QC

26 - Coney Island Amphitheater - Brooklyn, NY

28 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA**

** Hatebreed will not appear on these dates.