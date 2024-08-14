ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Mourns The Passing Of His Father - "I'd Never Have Made It 43 Years In A Band Without His Influence"

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian took to social media to pay tribute to his father, Herbert Rosenfeld, who passed away at 83 years old. He has shared some photos and the following message in tribute:

"I'm the son of a fine man.

Growing up my dad was my constant. He was an island of security in an ocean of dysfunction. Most of my core memories of my childhood and early teen years are of times spent with my dad. Whether it was ski trips to Vermont, or going over to cousin Ed’s house to watch Ed and his buddies jam, or game 6 of the 1977 World Series, or fishing on the boat in Merrick, or giving me a job so I could make money to buy guitars and amps - he always had my back.

He wholeheartedly supported my decision to drop out of college to follow my passion to be in a band. That decision got me thrown out of my house, Dad and my step-mom Rhea let me come live with them in Merrick. Dad said, 'You have to try, you give it your all and if it doesn’t work out you can always go back to school or work with me.'

He was my rock.

I loved my job with him working as a messenger. I’d make deliveries on 47th St. and everyone on the block knew I was 'Herbie’s kid.' That would make me so proud of him. Everyone on the block loved dad. I’d gotten my delivery route down to a science - it’d take the other messenger 2 hours to get his stuff done so I figured if I got back to the office in an hour forty-five I was looking good. Meanwhile, I’d get my pickups and deliveries done in 20 minutes and then go spend an hour in the guitar shops on 48th St. When I’d get back to the office he never let on that he knew I was doing that but I think he knew.

I also think he knew I would borrow joints from his secret Sucrets tin. He never let on to that either.

Dad was even-keeled, solid, and I give him all the credit for that part of my personality, how I’m able to be calm and roll with stressful situations. I’d never have made it 43 years in a band without his influence. And more importantly than that its how I saw him as a husband to Rhea and a father to me, Jason and Sean, and a doting, silly, face-making Grandpa to Revel.

When you find the right person you know it and you dedicate your life to making that relationship everything, making your family everything with unconditional love, and that was my dad.

We are the sons of a fine man.

I love you dad. RIP Herb Rosenfeld."