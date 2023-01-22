ANTHRAX Plays First Show With Temporary Replacement Drummer DEREK RODDY; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming
January 22, 2023, an hour ago
Anthrax’s 40th anniversary tour with Black Label Society and Exodus began on January 17 in Boise, but after the first few shows Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante is leaving the tour for a “minor procedure.”
The band says in a statement: “Our man who beats the beat - Charlie Benante - has stepped away from the tour for a few days to have a minor procedure done and will not be at the next few shows. Never fear, the formidable Derek Roddy (Hate Eternal, Nile) is filling in while Charlie is away - and no worries, Charlie will be back soon. In the meantime, the metal is still heavy and the show must go on. We’ll see you there!”
Roddy played his first show with Amnthrax on Friday, January 20th at the PNE Forum in Vancouver, BC. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.
Catch Anthrax, Black Label Society and Exodus live at the following shows:
January
22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Events Centre
24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
25 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
27 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
29 - Chicago, IL - Radius
31 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
February
2 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
3 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
4 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center
5 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
7 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena
8 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at The District
10 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center + Arena
11 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
13 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral Theater
14 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
15 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
17 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
18 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater