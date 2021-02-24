ANTHRAX, SHADOWS FALL Guitarists Join Forces In New Band LIVING WRECKAGE; Full Length Album To Arrive This Year

Jon Donais (Anthrax, Shadows Fall) and Matt Bachand (Shadows Fall, Act of Defiance) have joined forces with members of Death Ray Vision, Let Us Prey, and Downpour to unleash Living Wreckage.

A high energy hybrid of hard rock and metal that has been a long time coming. This is the easiest way to describe the audio onslaught brought on by Donais, Bachand, Jeff Gard (Death Ray Vision), Matt LeBreton (Downpour) and Jon Morency (Let Us Prey).

Donais comments: "I have been wanting to do a band of this style for a long time. Good ol’ hard rock / metal that fits somewhere between Skid Row and Pantera. I was lucky enough to find the perfect guys for this and it’s great to be playing original music again with my Shadows Fall bandmate Matt Bachand. I can’t wait to share some music with everyone!”

Singer Jeff Gard adds, “We have a little something for everyone. Metal heads and rock purists alike can all come together to join the party!”

A full length album will be released in 2021. Produced/engineered by Shane Frisby (Unearth, Bury Your Dead) and mixed by Pete Rutcho (Revocation, Falling In Reverse), expect the first taste of music from the band to surface very soon.