ANVIL BITCH – Divebomb Records To Reissue Rise To Offend Album With Bonus Tracks

Innocent Exile formed in early-'80s Philadelphia, before morphing into Anvil Bitch before the end of 1983 and eventually settling on a lineup of John Plumley (guitar), Chuck Stadulis (drums), Dave Carr (bass), and Gary Capriotti (vocals). Initially starting out performing Metallica, Slayer, Motörhead, and Exodus covers; the group soon began composing its own original material—inspired by not only the burgeoning thrash metal scene, but also hardcore/punk crossover such as the Crumbsuckers and C.O.C.

A debut four-song demo was laid down at The Sound Bank in 1985, and by the following year Anvil Bitch had secured a deal with New Renaissance Records, resulting in an appearance on the Speed Metal Hell II compilation. The band's lone full-length, Rise To Offend, was completed at DAK Audio with Shawn Tierney and released toward the end of 1986. Positioned within the healthy Northeastern U.S. metal scene, Anvil Bitch continued to secure their legacy with opening slots for the likes of Exodus, King Diamond, Motörhead, and Overkill. Unfortunately, with writing for a second album underway, things fell apart in 1988 with the bulk of the members transitioning into harder-hitting thrash outfit Dominance. 20 years later, Anvil Bitch would reunite for the three-song Sanctify EP, but it remains Rise To Offend—out-of-print for over 20 years—that has truly become a sought-after cult classic in the realms of underground metal.

Nearly 40 years after its original release, Divebomb Records is overwhelmingly ecstatic to finally bring to light this deluxe edition of Rise To Offend as a 22-track CD that includes the 1985 demo and complete six-song Sanctify sessions as a bonus. Fully remastered by Jamie King Audio, the disc will be packaged with a 20-page booklet jammed with photos, flyers, lyrics, and a retrospective interview with John Plumley.

Preorder at divebombrecords.com.

Tracklisting:

“Rise To Offend”

“Lie Through Your Teeth”

“Vengeance Of The Sword”

“Life After Death”

“Time To Die”

“Argue With A Sick Mind”

“Maggot Infestation”

“Neckbreaker”

“Arsenic & Cyanide”

“Fight For Your Life”

“Shark Attack”

“Anvil Bitch”

Demo 1985

“Neckbreaker”

“Apostle Of Hell”

“Time To Die”

“To The Grave”

Sanctify (2008)

“First Act Of Violence”

“Gods Of Fire”

“Sanctify”

“Creation”

“Evicted”

“Emperor Of Lies”

