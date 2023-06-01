AORTHA Feat. Members Of EXHORDER, VOIVOD, TRYPTIKON And More To Release Monolit Album In September; "Last Of Our Kind" Music Video Streaming

Aortha, featuring members of the international metal scene, will be releasing the new album, Monolit, on September 1. A music video for the single, "Last Of Our Kind", can be viewed below.

The album was mixed by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman, and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street.

Tracklisting:

"Symposium"

"Those That Should Not Exist"

"Last Of Our Kind"

"Forging The Locus"

"Keep The Dream"

"Maximus Metallus"

"Divine Future"

"When All Around You Is Madness"

"Timeless Soul Cure"

"She"

"Last Of Our Kind" video:

Aortha lineup:

Kyle Thomas - vocals (Exhorder)

Diego Valdez - vocals (Dream Child)

Denis "Snake" Belanger - vocals (Voivod)

Alessia Scolletti - vocals (Temperance, Era)

Netta Laurenne - vocals (Smackbound)

Christian Älvestam - vocals (Scar Symmetry)

Predrag Glogovac - lead & rhythm guitar (Monolit)

Igor Paspalj - lead guitar

Jacob Umansky - bass (Intervals)

Hannes Grossmann - drums (Triptykon, Alkaloid)