APOCALYPTICA Release New Track "Bolero"; Official Music Video Posted

After the release of their track “I’ll Get Through It” with Franky Perez and Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), Apocalyptica now announce the first of three classical instrumental tracks to be released throughout this summer.

“Bolero” is Apocalyptica’s own version of Maurice Ravel’s classic ballet piece and it therefore marks the band’s first reinterpretation of a classical song since “Hall Of The Mountain King” in 2000. Listen to Bolero here, and watch the video below.

Apocalyptica will be touring the US extensively in 2022, as well as playing multiple summer festivals, among other dates, before hitting Europe with the aptly named Epic Apocalypse Tour alongside Epica and Wheel. All dates can be found here.