APRIL WINE's MYLES GOODWYN, HELIX, BIF NAKED Featured On Holiday Mixtape In Benefit Of MusiCounts Band Aid Program

The Lemmon Holiday Mixtape features a wide variety of Canadian artists spreading Holiday cheer for an excellent cause. 100 percent of the mixtape’s proceeds will go to the MusiCounts Band Aid program.

Available from through December 30, the mixtape features Jessica Moskaluke, Josh Bogert, Olivia Penalva, Andrew Allen, Maggie Szabo, Jim Bryson, Pavlo, Zach Oliver, Ellen Doty, Chris Hadfield, Csasie Dasilva, The O’Pears, Helix, Chris McKhool (Sultans Of String), Myles Goodwyn (April Wine, pictured above) and more. The compilation is available for purchase on S!NG here for $9.99 CDN.

Tracklisting:

Andrea England - "Jolly Melancholy Christmas"

Andrew Allen - "I Wanna Be Your Christmas"

Bif Naked - "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause"

Carla Muller - "Christmas At Home"

Cassie Dasilva - "Season's Greetings"

Chris Hadfield - "Jewel In The Night"

Don Amero - "Sometimes A Whisper"

Ellen Doty - "Red & Green"

Emi Jeen - "All Together For Christmas"

Helix - "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer"

Ian Sherwood - "Christmas Without You"

Jay Douglas - "Merry Christmas"

Jess Moskaluke - "Grown Up Christmas List"

Jim Bryson - "Mary New Year's Eve"

Josh Bogert - "Christmas Village"

Maggie Szabo - "Christmas With You"

Myles Goodwyn - "On The Road To Bethlehem"

Olivia Penalva - "Dream You Home"

Pavlo - "Frostbite"

Sultans of String - "Sing For Kwanzaa" (feat. Richard Bona and Waleed Abdulhamid)

The O'Pears - "Carol Of The Bells"

Zach Oliver - "A Christmas Song"

MusiCounts’ Band Aid Program provides up to $15,000 worth of musical instruments and equipment to school music programs to ensure their continued success and sustained growth. And it absolutely helps: In 2022, two thirds of the schools who asked for MusiCounts’ help reported having an annual budget of $500 or less for their music program.

For many of these schools, the budget is $0. An investment through the MusiCounts Band Aid Program transforms music education at these schools, and reaches many generations of students. It provides access for kids who couldn’t otherwise afford to take music lessons, and offers educators the resources to deliver culturally-relevant, modern music programming that celebrates identity, promotes collaboration and confidence, and helps kids find their voice.