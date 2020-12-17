ARCH ENEMY Guitarist MICHAEL AMOTT Receives Honorary Motivation Award From Municipality Of Halmstad

Michael Amott - guitarist, songwriter, and founding member of Arch Enemy, Spiritual Beggars, and Carnage - has received an honorary “Motivation” award from the municipality of Halmstad, the small city in Sweden from which he comes. The award honours Amott for his musicianship and for being an ambassador (of sorts) for Halmstad. Congratulations!

Two of Europe’s most revered metal bands are set to combine forces to bring their European Siege 2021 tour to the old continent in fall 2021. Sweden’s Arch Enemy and Poland’s Behemoth are joining together for these special dates, bringing their longtime friends and metal legends Carcass in the special guest slot. Opening the evening’s thunderous proceedings will be hotly-tipped gothic metal newcomers, Unto Others (formerly known as Idle Hands).

Michael Amott states: ”As we’ve been going through these troubled and challenging times lately, I think we all need something to look forward to. A reason to believe, right? Well... this is it!! The European Siege tour, featuring Arch Enemy, Behemoth, Carcass and Unto Others is undoubtedly the ultimate metal tour of 2021 - see you there!”

Behemoth’s frontman and creative visionary Nergal mirrors Amott’s sentiment, “After more than a year’s break from live music, we can think of no better homecoming to our beloved Legions than delivering to you a performance of new music and an event for the ages: The European Siege - a crushing combination of Carcass, Arch Enemy and Behemoth. We also proudly present the uniquely brilliant, Unto Others who will warmly welcome you to this night of metal magic!”

Tour dates:

September

28 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

30 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy Glasgow

October

1 - Manchester, England - O2 Academy Manchester

2 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham

3 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

5 - Paris, France - Le Zénith

6 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

8 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sala Tejo

9 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

12 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant

13 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

15 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

17 - Katowice, Poland - MCK

19 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

20 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

22 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

23 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage Brabanthallen

24 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

26 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

27 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

29 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

30 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

31 - Hamburg, Germany - edel-optics.de Arena

November

1 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

3 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum