ARCHSPIRE To Release Bleed The Future Album In October; "Golden Mouth Of Ruin" Music Video Posted

Canadian tech death masters, Archspire, will be releasing their new full-length album, Bleed The Future,'on October 29 via Season Of Mist. The official music video for the first single, "Golden Mouth Of Ruin", can be seen below.

The band comments: "The Archspire kitchen is open for business!!! We'll be serving up big portions of the fastest death metal your ears can handle, across Europe and the U., so come get an extra large helping of home made, extra creamy tech death! Make sure to leave room for dessert, because we'll be playing songs from our upcoming album, Bleed The Future! Bon appetit!"

Prior to the tour overseas, the band will be playing an album release show in their hometown of Vancouver, B.C. at the Rickshaw Theatre on October 30.Tickets can be found here.

The full run of European and UK dates and tickets are available here.

Bleed The Future is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Drone Corpse Aviator"

"Golden Mouth Of Ruin"

"Abandon The Linear"

"Bleed The Future"

"Drain Of Incarnation"

"Acrid Canon"

"Reverie On The Onyx"

"A.U.M."

"Golden Mouth Of Ruin" video: