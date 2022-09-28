ARCHSPIRE Wins Western Canada Music Award For Metal & Hard Music Artist Of The Year

Archspire has won the Western Canadian Music Award for Metal & Hard Music Artist of the Year.

On May 14, 2022, it was revealed that Archspire won the JUNO Award (Canadian Grammy) in the "Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year" category for their 2021 opus, Bleed The Future. This was the band's second nomination for the award.

Bleed The Future topped Billboard's charts for Top New Artists (#2), Current Hard Music Albums (#5), Heatseekers (#7), Independent Current Albums (#8), and more, landing a total of 17 impressive chart placements across North America during its first week.

The other nominees in the category were:

Before & Apace - SK

Flash Back - SK

Osyron - AB

Trench – AB