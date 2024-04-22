ARMADA NORTH Unveils New Single “Rituals” - A Testament To The Power Of Finnish Melodic Death Metal

Finnish melodic death metal band Armada North has announced the release of their latest single "Rituals". This release marks an important milestone in the band's career, showcasing their unique blend of intense riffs, atmospheric keyboards, and dual vocal assault. Fans of Hypocrisy, In Flames, and Children Of Bodom will find "Rituals" a compelling addition to the melodic death metal genre.

Formed in 2020, Armada North is a collective of seasoned musicians from Oulu and Helsinki, who have previously made their marks in notable bands such as Catamenia, Charon, and Kalmah. This seven-piece ensemble merges the talents of Mika Tönning on harsh vocals, Lauri Tuohimaa handling clean vocals and rhythm guitar, Ari Nissilä on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, Harri Hytönen leading with his guitar and backing vocals, Timo Lehtinen on bass and backing vocals, Janne Kusmin behind the drums and backing vocals, and Jussi Sauvola enriching the sound with keyboards and backing vocals.

The release of "Rituals" comes after the successful debut of their first EP/demo at the end of 2022, which received accolades for its robust energy and intricate musical craftsmanship. The single encapsulates the band’s evolution and their deeper exploration into the thematic and sonic complexities of melodic death metal.

The single is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Armada North is also planning a series of live performances across Finland and Europe to bring "Rituals" and other tracks to life on stage.

For further details, visit Armada North on Facebook.