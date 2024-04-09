ARMORED SAINT Shares Live San Francisco Performance Of “Raising Fear”

Iconic heavy metallers Armored Saint have shared a live video of “Raising Fear” from their March 29 show in San Francisco, CA at Great American Music Hall. “Raising Fear” is the title track to their 1987 album and the video was filmed by Doug Stock.

Armored Saint is in the midst of a run as direct support to Queensrÿche. The trek commenced on March 27 in Anaheim, California, and includes twelve Armored Saint headlining shows scattered throughout.

Comments Joey Vera, “We're super stoked to be going back out on the road with our good friends Queensrÿche! We've done several tours in the past and we always have a great time being on the road with these great musicians and friends! We're looking forward to playing some cities we've never played before and also, we'll be playing some of these dates as headliners! We'll be pulling out some deep cuts and playing an extended set so we hope to see you come out to all of these shows! We've been busy writing new music so keep your ears peeled in the near future for some new SAINT! Until then, we'll see you up front!"

Tickets are on sale now with VIP upgrades available here. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

April

9 - Coronado Performing Arts Center - Rockford, IL

10 - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL

11 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH **

12 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

13 - State Theater - Kalamazoo, MI

14 - Majestic - Detroit, MI

16 - Bogart’s - Cincinnati, OH

17 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

19 - Phoenix Theater - Toronto, ON

20 - Theater Beanfield - Montreal, QC

21 - Elements - Kitchener, ON

23 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA **

24 - The Roxian - Pittsburgh, PA

26 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

27 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

28 - Toad’s - New Haven, CT

30 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

May

1 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

2 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY **

3 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

4 - Lovedrafts - Mechanicsburg, PA **

5 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

7 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

9 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

10 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

11 - Culture Room - Ft Lauderdale, FL

12 - The Ranch - Ft Myers, FL

15 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX **

16 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX ** w/ Dangerous Toys

17 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX ** w/ Dangerous Toys

18 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK **

20 - Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ **

21 - Count’s Vamp’d - Las Vegas, NV **

** Armored Saint headlining show

Armored Saint lineup:

John Bush - vocals

Jeff Duncan - guitars

Phil Sandoval - guitars

Joey Vera - bass

Gonzo Sandoval - drums

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)