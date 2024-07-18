ARMORED SAINT To Reissue Special LP Editions Of Revelation And La Raza Full-Lengths In August

Armored Saint will reissue their Revelation and La Raza full-lengths on vinyl August 16 via Metal Blade Records.

Revelation is the fifth studio album from the band, originally released in 2000 on Metal Blade Records, now available for the first time on vinyl in the US. The song "The Pillar" was originally written for the 1992 horror film Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth where the band makes a cameo appearance as a bar band performing the song "Hanging Judge" at the Boiler Room club.

Recalls bassist Joey Vera, "The story for 'The Pillar' was that sometime in 1991 we were approached by the producers for Hellraiser to write a song for the end credits of the movie. They had already agreed to give us the song 'Hanging Judge' and a part in the film. So we wrote 'The Pillar' which later they passed on and instead they decided to go with Hell On Earth by Motörhead. If we're gonna lose out, better that it's by Motörhead!"

Armored Saint's Revelation was produced by Vera with executive producer Brian Slagel, mixed by Bill Metoyer, mastered for Vinyl by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony in March 2024. The record will be released on double LP, featuring the bonus track "No Me Digas," in the following color variants:

- Velvet Violet Marbled (US)

- Crimson Red Marbled (EU)

- 180g Black (EU)

- Clear Lilac Marbled (EU - Ltd. 300)

- Clear w/ Red, Purple, Pink Splatter (EU - Ltd. 200)

Revelation tracklisting:

Side A:

"Pay Dirt"

"The Pillar"

"After Me, The Flood"

Side B:

"Tension"

"Creepy Feelings"

"Damaged"

Side C:

"Den Of Thieves"

"Control Issues"

"No Me Digas" **

Side D:

"Deep Rooted Anger"

"What's Your Pleasure"

"Upon My Departure"

** Bonus Track

La Raza is the sixth studio album from Armored Saint, originally released in 2010 on Metal Blade Records. La Raza was previously unavailable on vinyl outside of a limited 2010 UK release, and the album's inclusion in the limited edition VMP Anthology: The Story Of Metal Blade eight-LP box set released in 2021.

La Raza was produced by Joey Vera, engineered by Bryan Carlstrom, mixed by Bryan Carlstrom and Vera and mastered for vinyl by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony in March 2024. The record will be released in the following color variants:

- Smoke (US)

- 180g Black (EU)

- White Black Marbled (EU)

- Spooky Clear White (EU - Ltd. 300)

- Silver "Black Dust" (EU - Ltd. 200)

La Raza tracklisting:

Side A:

"Loose Cannon"

"Head On"

"Left Hook from Right Field"

"Get Off the Fence"

"Chilled"

Side B:

"La Raza"

"Black Feet"

"Little Monkey"

"Blues"

"Bandit Country"

Pre-order Revelation and La Raza on vinyl, here.

Armored Saint are set to return to European stages for a sixteen-date run of shows, which will include appearances at Headbangers Open Air, Wacken Festival, Fezen Festival, Brutal Assault Festival, and more.

Armored Saint:

John Bush - vocals

Jeff Duncan - guitars

Phil Sandoval - guitars

Joey Vera - bass

Gonzo Sandoval - drums

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)