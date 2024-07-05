ARTACH Announce Sgrios EP; "Frozen Factory" Lyric Video Posted

Newfoundland, Canada's black metal duo, Artach, returns to unleash their experimental trial to rapture fans of both black thrash and industrial metal. Entitled Sgrios, the four-track record is an appetizer to keep fans at bay while they work on completing their third full-length this coming fall (to be released on vinyl via Adirondack Black Mass), and will once again feature their signature sound.

Sgrios might surprise some listeners as the band took on an avant-garde approach to incorporate a more black metal twist on industrial metal that the duo hadn’t heard much of and felt was something fresh and original. Bands like Rammstein, Fear Factory, and Pain for example. However, it’s still them and still has all the elements from their previous releases.

"Although Artach is, and remains, a black metal (blackened thrash) band, we wanted to take an experimental direction for the Sgrios EP. That direction explores industrial metal through the lens of our already-defined style. This is something fresh and original. Not a ton of black metal bands will have Rammstein-esque synth guitar sounds, tremolo-picked riffs, and harsh black metal vocals," says Sruthán (Guitar/Bass).

Lyrically, the topics explored on the Sgrios EP cover technology, apocalyptic themes, and some tongue-in-cheek suggestive topics ('Sgrios" translates to English as destroy, ruin, ravage, annihilate, etc.). The Sgrios cover artwork has the duo in robot form in a frozen industrial wasteland. It fits with the lyrical topics for the EP perfectly.

Due out on July 6, Sgrios is available at the following links:

- Bandcamp

- Spotify

Tracklisting:

"Frozen Factory"

"The Black Hole"

"Super-Cybernetic"

"Atomic Cabaret"

"Frozen Factory" lyric video:

EP credits:

- All songs performed, written, produced, mixed and mastered by Artach.

- Album cover art by Inneal and Artach.

Artach are:

Fíochmhar: Drums/Vocals

Sruthán: Guitar/Bass