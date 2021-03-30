At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Perform BELINDA CARLISLE Hit "Heaven Is A Place On Earth" (Video)

The At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 pandemic - caught fire over the course of 2020, and project has now moved on to movie soundtrack covers from the '90s. Check out their take on the Belinda Carlisle (The Go-Go's) hit "Heaven Is A Place On Earth", which was featured on the soundtrack for the 1997 movies Romy And Michele's High School Reunion staring Lisa Kudrow.

The song was originally released in 1987 on Carliske's second solo album, Heaven On Earth.

The core At The Movies players are:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead / backing vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - lead / backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Stay tuned for more.